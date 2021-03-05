Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C21 vs Realme C20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C21
vs
Realme C20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 80.8%
Max. Brightness
Realme C21
450 nits
Realme C20
450 nits

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C21
80.8%
Realme C20
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C21 and Oppo Realme C20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C21
174
Realme C20 +3%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C21
1000
Realme C20 +1%
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C21
112328
Realme C20 +1%
113637

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date March 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 106 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C20.

