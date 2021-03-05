Oppo Realme C21 vs Realme C20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.8%
|80.8%
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Realme C20 +3%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1000
Realme C20 +1%
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
112328
Realme C20 +1%
113637
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 106 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C20.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1