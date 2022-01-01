Oppo Realme C21Y vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme C21Y Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 194K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (503 against 404 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.5% Max. Brightness Realme C21Y 404 nits Hot 11S +25% 503 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme C21Y 81.6% Hot 11S +2% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C21Y and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 614 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C21Y 352 Hot 11S +6% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C21Y 1313 Hot 11S +3% 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C21Y 194975 Hot 11S +10% 215282 CPU 65335 67907 GPU 32342 39212 Memory 38660 39778 UX 57207 67386 Total score 194975 215282

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/5" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date July 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.