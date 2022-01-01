Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.