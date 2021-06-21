Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C21Y vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 170K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 253 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (485 against 403 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C21Y
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Realme C21Y
403 nits
Oppo A53 +20%
485 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C21Y
81.6%
Oppo A53 +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C21Y and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 614 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C21Y +40%
355
Oppo A53
253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C21Y +3%
1309
Oppo A53
1268
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C21Y +15%
195314
Oppo A53
170074
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 August 2020
Release date July 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21Y.

