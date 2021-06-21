Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.