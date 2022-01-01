Oppo Realme C21Y vs Oppo A54 VS Oppo Realme C21Y Oppo A54 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 104K)

Reverse charging feature

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 174 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A54 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 18W fast charging

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (497 against 397 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme C21Y Price Oppo A54 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.6% Max. Brightness Realme C21Y 397 nits Oppo A54 +25% 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C21Y 81.6% Oppo A54 +1% 82.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C21Y and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 Mediatek Helio P35 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 614 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C21Y +101% 349 Oppo A54 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C21Y +30% 1293 Oppo A54 991 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C21Y +84% 193186 Oppo A54 104985 CPU 66485 36581 GPU 32103 16965 Memory 37779 23039 UX 57506 28931 Total score 193186 104985

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging No Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 March 2021 Release date July 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A54. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21Y.