Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.