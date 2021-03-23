Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (489 against 423 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C25 +16%
489 nits
Honor 9X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25
81.7%
Honor 9X Lite +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25
1339
Honor 9X Lite +1%
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25 +7%
201080
Honor 9X Lite
188632
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 120 min) No
Full charging time 4:10 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 163 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25 is definitely a better buy.

