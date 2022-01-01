Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.