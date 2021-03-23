Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C25 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо Реалми C25
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo Realme C25
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (489 against 423 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 201K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C25 +16%
489 nits
Note 10 Pro
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25
81.7%
Note 10 Pro +4%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 820 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25
347
Note 10 Pro +28%
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25 +16%
1339
Note 10 Pro
1150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25
201080
Note 10 Pro +76%
354602
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 120 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 4:10 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C25
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date March 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 163 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

