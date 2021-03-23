Oppo Realme C25 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (489 against 423 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 201K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|84.8%
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Note 10 Pro +28%
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25 +16%
1339
1150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
201080
Note 10 Pro +76%
354602
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 120 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|4:10 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 163 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
