Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.