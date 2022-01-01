Oppo Realme C25 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Oppo Realme C25 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 206K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 7-months newer

Weighs 25 grams less

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 339 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme C25 477 nits Note 11 +4% 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25 81.7% Note 11 +5% 86%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 820 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25 339 Note 11 +9% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25 +5% 1316 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25 206357 Note 11 +22% 251305 CPU 71576 67946 GPU 32528 57095 Memory 47070 47036 UX 56283 81522 Total score 206357 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C25 594 Note 11 +21% 721 PCMark 3.0 score - 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (40% in 65 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25.