Oppo Realme C25 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Oppo Realme C25 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 206K)

43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

The phone is 7-months newer

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 339 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.5% Max. Brightness Realme C25 +2% 477 nits Note 11 Pro 466 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25 81.7% Note 11 Pro +3% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25 339 Note 11 Pro +53% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25 1316 Note 11 Pro +36% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25 206357 Note 11 Pro +63% 337278 CPU 71576 95124 GPU 32528 76677 Memory 47070 73996 UX 56283 93094 Total score 206357 337278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C25 594 Note 11 Pro n/a Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.