Oppo Realme C25 vs Oppo A15s VS Oppo Realme C25 Oppo A15s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25 Comes with 1770 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4230 mAh

64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (212K versus 129K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 18W fast charging

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Reverse charging feature

93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 340 and 176 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A15s Weighs 32 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83% Max. Brightness Realme C25 479 nits Oppo A15s 479 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25 81.7% Oppo A15s +2% 83%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25 and Oppo A15s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25 +93% 340 Oppo A15s 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25 +31% 1309 Oppo A15s 1003 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25 +64% 212603 Oppo A15s 129954

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4230 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (40% in 65 min) No Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2021 December 2020 Release date March 2021 December 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25 is definitely a better buy.