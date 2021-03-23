Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.