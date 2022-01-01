Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25 vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 206K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (538 against 477 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 339 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Realme C25
477 nits
Realme 8i +13%
538 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25
81.7%
Realme 8i +4%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25
339
Realme 8i +59%
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25
1316
Realme 8i +43%
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25
206357
Realme 8i +42%
292297
CPU 71576 95254
GPU 32528 55107
Memory 47070 61908
UX 56283 80504
Total score 206357 292297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C25
594
Realme 8i +82%
1084
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 594 1084
PCMark 3.0 score - 8485
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 65 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C25
n/a
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C25
n/a
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C25
n/a
Realme 8i
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

