Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.