Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25s vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C25s vs Huawei Honor 10

Оппо Реалми C25s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Oppo Realme C25s
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 349 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 219K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25s
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C25s
479 nits
Honor 10 +5%
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25s +2%
81.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25s and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25s +11%
388
Honor 10
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25s
1363
Honor 10 +10%
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25s
219792
Honor 10 +16%
254651
CPU 71210 66156
GPU 39410 56609
Memory 47486 63890
UX 63490 68860
Total score 219792 254651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C25s
707
Honor 10 +18%
832
Stability 97% 76%
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 707 832
PCMark 3.0 score 8830 6437
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 70 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:22 hr
Watching video - 09:01 hr
Gaming - 03:59 hr
Standby - 68 hr
General battery life
Realme C25s
n/a
Honor 10
21:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C25s
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2021 April 2018
Release date June 2021 April 2018
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10 vs Realme C25s
2. Realme 8 vs Realme C25s
3. Realme C25 vs Realme C25s
4. Pova 2 vs Realme C25s
5. Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme C25s
6. Honor 50 Lite vs Honor 10
7. Honor 10 Lite vs Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish