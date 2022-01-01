Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.