Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25s vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C25s vs Huawei Honor 10i

Оппо Реалми C25s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Oppo Realme C25s
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (568 against 374 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25s
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Realme C25s +52%
568 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25s
81.7%
Honor 10i +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25s and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25s +16%
383
Honor 10i
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25s +3%
1367
Honor 10i
1327
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme C25s
n/a
Honor 10i
133940
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C25s
n/a
Honor 10i
155717
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 70 min) No
Full charging time 4:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2019
Release date June 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Oppo Realme C25s and Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Oppo Realme C25s and Samsung Galaxy M12
6. Huawei Honor 10i and P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 10i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Huawei Honor 10i and Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Huawei Honor 10i and Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 10i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish