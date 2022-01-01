Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25s vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 302 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25s
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C25s +6%
479 nits
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25s
81.7%
Honor 50 Lite +10%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25s and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25s +28%
388
Honor 50 Lite
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25s +12%
1363
Honor 50 Lite
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25s +5%
219792
Honor 50 Lite
208831
CPU 71210 65559
GPU 39410 40467
Memory 47486 46049
UX 63490 57345
Total score 219792 208831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C25s +85%
707
Honor 50 Lite
382
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 707 382
PCMark 3.0 score 8830 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 70 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25s.

