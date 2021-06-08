Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25s vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C25s vs Infinix Hot 10s

Оппо Реалми C25s
VS
Инфиникс Хот 10s
Oppo Realme C25s
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25s
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Realme C25s +3%
479 nits
Hot 10s
463 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25s
81.7%
Hot 10s +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25s and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25s +7%
386
Hot 10s
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25s +2%
1363
Hot 10s
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25s
217356
Hot 10s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 70 min) No
Full charging time 4:10 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 135 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25s. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 10s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C25s vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Oppo Realme C25s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
3. Oppo Realme C25s vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Oppo Realme C25s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Oppo Realme C25s vs Oppo A54
6. Infinix Hot 10s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
7. Infinix Hot 10s vs Xiaomi Poco M3
8. Infinix Hot 10s vs Vivo Y31
9. Infinix Hot 10s vs Oppo Realme C25
10. Infinix Hot 10s vs Xiaomi Poco C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish