Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.