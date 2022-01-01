Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25s vs Oppo A15 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C25s vs Oppo A15

Оппо Реалми C25s
VS
Оппо Реалми А15
Oppo Realme C25s
Oppo A15

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Oppo A15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 1770 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4230 mAh
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 129K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 172 points
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A15
  • Weighs 34 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25s
vs
Oppo A15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83%
Max. Brightness
Realme C25s
477 nits
Oppo A15
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25s
81.7%
Oppo A15 +2%
83%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25s and Oppo A15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25s +126%
388
Oppo A15
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25s +41%
1359
Oppo A15
964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25s +70%
219895
Oppo A15
129670
CPU 71210 47727
GPU 39410 14890
Memory 47486 30994
UX 63490 36824
Total score 219895 129670
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 707 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8847 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (43% in 70 min) No
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 October 2020
Release date June 2021 October 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Oppo Realme C25s
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Oppo Realme C25s
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Oppo Realme C25s
4. Samsung Galaxy M12 or Oppo Realme C25s
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9T or Oppo Realme C25s
6. Oppo A53 or Oppo A15
7. Oppo A5 (2020) or Oppo A15
8. Oppo A54 or Oppo A15
9. Vivo Y20 or Oppo A15
10. Vivo Y11 (2019) or Oppo A15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish