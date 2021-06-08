Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.