Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25s vs Realme C11 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C25s vs Realme C11

Оппо Реалми C25s
VS
Оппо Реалми C11
Oppo Realme C25s
Oppo Realme C11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (567 against 477 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25s
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme C25s +19%
567 nits
Realme C11
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25s
81.7%
Realme C11
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25s and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25s +120%
390
Realme C11
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25s +36%
1349
Realme C11
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C25s
n/a
Realme C11
103872
AnTuTu Android Results (128th and 151st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 70 min) No
Full charging time 4:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 June 2020
Release date June 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
3. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Oppo Realme C25s and Xiaomi Redmi 9T
6. Oppo Realme C11 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
7. Oppo Realme C11 and Samsung Galaxy A11
8. Oppo Realme C11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
9. Oppo Realme C11 and Xiaomi Redmi 9
10. Oppo Realme C11 and Xiaomi Redmi 9C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish