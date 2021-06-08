Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on June 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.