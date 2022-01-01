Oppo Realme C25Y vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme C25Y Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (503 against 402 nits)

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 92.8% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 935:1 - Max. Brightness Realme C25Y 402 nits Hot 11S +25% 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25Y 81.7% Hot 11S +2% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 614 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25Y 348 Hot 11S +7% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25Y 1270 Hot 11S +6% 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25Y +4% 224577 Hot 11S 215282 CPU 73473 67907 GPU 43616 39212 Memory 43837 39778 UX 62704 67386 Total score 224577 215282

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI R XOS 7.6 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:56 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme C25Y 83 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.