Oppo Realme C25Y vs Oppo A53 VS Oppo Realme C25Y Oppo A53 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 163K)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 251 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A53 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 399 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 82.9% Display tests RGB color space 92.8% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 935:1 - Max. Brightness Realme C25Y 399 nits Oppo A53 +20% 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25Y 81.7% Oppo A53 +1% 82.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 614 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25Y +37% 343 Oppo A53 251 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25Y +2% 1264 Oppo A53 1237 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25Y +37% 223558 Oppo A53 163655 CPU 73473 54225 GPU 43616 29411 Memory 43837 41881 UX 62704 38497 Total score 223558 163655 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C25Y n/a Oppo A53 240 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 1 FPS Graphics score - 240 PCMark 3.0 score - 5918 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI R ColorOS 7.2 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:56 hr 1:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.06" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme C25Y 83 dB Oppo A53 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 August 2020 Release date September 2021 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25Y. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A53.