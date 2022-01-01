Oppo Realme C25Y vs Realme 8i VS Oppo Realme C25Y Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 224K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (544 against 402 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 92.8% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 935:1 - Max. Brightness Realme C25Y 402 nits Realme 8i +35% 544 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25Y 81.7% Realme 8i +4% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 614 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25Y 348 Realme 8i +56% 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25Y 1270 Realme 8i +49% 1891 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25Y 224577 Realme 8i +52% 340827 CPU 73473 98570 GPU 43616 76840 Memory 43837 70017 UX 62704 94023 Total score 224577 340827 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C25Y n/a Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1086 PCMark 3.0 score - 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI R Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme C25Y 83 dB Realme 8i n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.