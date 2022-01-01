Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.