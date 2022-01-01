Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25Y vs Realme C15 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 130K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25Y
vs
Realme C15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 935:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme C25Y
399 nits
Realme C15 +5%
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25Y
81.7%
Realme C15
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 614 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25Y +95%
343
Realme C15
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25Y +26%
1264
Realme C15
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25Y +71%
223558
Realme C15
130854
CPU 73473 39768
GPU 43616 16972
Memory 43837 33672
UX 62704 41605
Total score 223558 130854
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI R Realme UI 1.0
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:56 hr 2:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 July 2020
Release date September 2021 September 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25Y. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C15.

