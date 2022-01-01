Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C25Y vs Realme C21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 130K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 173 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (446 against 399 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C25Y
vs
Realme C21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 80.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 935:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme C25Y
399 nits
Realme C21 +12%
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C25Y +1%
81.7%
Realme C21
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 614 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C25Y +98%
343
Realme C21
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C25Y +29%
1264
Realme C21
982
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C25Y +71%
223558
Realme C21
130905
CPU 73473 39772
GPU 43616 16631
Memory 43837 33664
UX 62704 41494
Total score 223558 130905
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Realme UI R Realme UI 2.0
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) No
Full charging time 1:56 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/5"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25Y is definitely a better buy.

