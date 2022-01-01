Oppo Realme C25Y vs Realme C21 VS Oppo Realme C25Y Oppo Realme C21 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 130K)

Supports 18W fast charging

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 173 points

The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21 Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (446 against 399 nits)

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 80.8% Display tests RGB color space 92.8% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 935:1 - Max. Brightness Realme C25Y 399 nits Realme C21 +12% 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25Y +1% 81.7% Realme C21 80.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 614 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25Y +98% 343 Realme C21 173 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25Y +29% 1264 Realme C21 982 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25Y +71% 223558 Realme C21 130905 CPU 73473 39772 GPU 43616 16631 Memory 43837 33664 UX 62704 41494 Total score 223558 130905

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI R Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) No Full charging time 1:56 hr 2:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme C25Y 83 dB Realme C21 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25Y is definitely a better buy.