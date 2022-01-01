Oppo Realme C25Y vs Realme C25s VS Oppo Realme C25Y Oppo Realme C25s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C25Y (with Unisoc T610) that was released on September 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (481 against 402 nits)

Reverse charging feature

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 393 and 348 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 92.8% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 935:1 - Max. Brightness Realme C25Y 402 nits Realme C25s +20% 481 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme C25Y 81.7% Realme C25s 81.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C25Y and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 614 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C25Y 348 Realme C25s +13% 393 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C25Y 1270 Realme C25s +8% 1376 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C25Y 224577 Realme C25s 223718 CPU 73473 71210 GPU 43616 39410 Memory 43837 47486 UX 62704 63490 Total score 224577 223718 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C25Y n/a Realme C25s 708 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 708 PCMark 3.0 score - 8858 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI R Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (30% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:56 hr 4:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme C25Y 83 dB Realme C25s n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 June 2021 Release date September 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25s. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25Y.