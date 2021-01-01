Oppo Realme C3 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
- Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 170K)
- 69% higher pixel density (456 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (645 against 471 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|85.41%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
iPhone XS Max +120%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1244
iPhone XS Max +64%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170925
iPhone XS Max +131%
395670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|realme UI 1.0
|-
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|February 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
