Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 170K)
  • 69% higher pixel density (456 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (645 against 471 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 270 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
471 nits
iPhone XS Max +37%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
iPhone XS Max +3%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3
343
iPhone XS Max +120%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1244
iPhone XS Max +64%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
170925
iPhone XS Max +131%
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 11.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C3
n/a
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C3
n/a
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C3
n/a
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2018
Release date February 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

