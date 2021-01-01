Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 173K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
477 nits
Honor 10 +5%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3 +4%
82.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 820 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
Honor 10 +19%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
173132
Honor 10 +25%
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (279th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 11.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C3
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C3
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C3
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2020 April 2018
Release date February 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

