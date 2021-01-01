Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei Honor 8S

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 79K)
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
477 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3 +6%
82.7%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +118%
346
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3 +132%
1249
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +118%
173132
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.0
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2020 April 2019
Release date February 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8A and Realme C3
2. Honor 10 Lite and Realme C3
3. A5 (2020) and Realme C3
4. Realme 6 Pro and Realme C3
5. Realme 5i and Realme C3
6. Honor 9X and Honor 8S
7. Honor 9 Lite and Honor 8S
8. Galaxy A01 and Honor 8S
9. Honor 8 and Honor 8S
10. Honor 9 and Honor 8S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish