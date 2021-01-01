Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei Honor 9C

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9С
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 155K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G70
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3 +6%
477 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +4%
346
Honor 9C
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
Honor 9C +11%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +11%
173132
Honor 9C
155364

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9C. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (75%)
4 (25%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Oppo Realme C3
2. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Oppo Realme C3
3. Oppo A5 (2020) and Realme C3
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Realme C3
5. Oppo Realme 5i and Realme C3
6. Huawei P30 Lite and Honor 9C
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 9C
8. Huawei Honor 9X and Honor 9C
9. Huawei P40 Lite E and Honor 9C
10. Huawei Honor 10 and Honor 9C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish