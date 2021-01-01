Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Оппо Реалми C3
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Oppo Realme C3
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 170K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (642 against 471 nits)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 270 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
471 nits
Mate 20 X +36%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
Mate 20 X +6%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1244
Mate 20 X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme C3
n/a
Mate 20 X
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
170925
Mate 20 X +135%
401367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM realme UI 1.0 10.1
OS size 11.7 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C3
n/a
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C3
n/a
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C3
n/a
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2018
Release date February 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8A vs Realme C3
2. Honor 10 Lite vs Realme C3
3. A5 (2020) vs Realme C3
4. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme C3
5. Realme 5i vs Realme C3
6. iPhone XS vs Mate 20 X
7. P30 Pro vs Mate 20 X
8. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Mate 20 X
9. iPhone XS Max vs Mate 20 X
10. Mate 20 Pro vs Mate 20 X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish