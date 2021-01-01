Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei P Smart 2020
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.7%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|344 Hz
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
|Contrast
|-
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +5%
346
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1249
P Smart 2020 +8%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +8%
173132
160573
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|realme UI 1.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2020. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C3.
