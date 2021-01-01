Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei P Smart 2020

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 344 Hz
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C3 +7%
477 nits
P Smart 2020
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
P Smart 2020
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +5%
346
P Smart 2020
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
P Smart 2020 +8%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +8%
173132
P Smart 2020
160573

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 11.7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
P Smart 2020
74.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2020. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

