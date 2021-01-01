Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
477 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
P40 Lite E
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +5%
346
P40 Lite E
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
P40 Lite E +7%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +2%
173132
P40 Lite E
169152
AnTuTu Rating (279th and 297th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite E. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (52%)
12 (48%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Oppo Realme C3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Oppo Realme C3 vs Realme 5
4. Oppo Realme C3 vs Samsung Galaxy A01
5. Oppo Realme C3 vs Realme 6
6. Huawei P40 Lite E vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish