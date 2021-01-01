Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.