Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 2010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 12.97% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G70
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (477 against 426 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • 15% higher pixel density (310 vs 270 PPI)
  • Weighs 56.7 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.2 ms
Contrast - 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C3 +12%
477 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3 +19%
82.7%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
Nokia 3.1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
173132
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM realme UI 1.0 Android One
OS size 11.7 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C3
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C3
n/a
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C3
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
Nokia 3.1
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2020 May 2018
Release date February 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.

