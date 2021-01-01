Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.