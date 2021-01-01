Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 150K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 294 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 56.2 ms
Contrast - 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
477 nits
5.1 Plus +4%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3 +4%
82.7%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 820 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +18%
346
5.1 Plus
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
5.1 Plus +15%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +15%
173132
5.1 Plus
150752

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM realme UI 1.0 Android One
OS size 11.7 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
5.1 Plus
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2018
Release date February 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.

