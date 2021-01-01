Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Nokia 8.3

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Нокиа 8.3
Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 173K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (661 against 477 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
477 nits
Nokia 8.3 +39%
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 820 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3
346
Nokia 8.3 +77%
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
Nokia 8.3 +52%
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
173132
Nokia 8.3 +85%
320473
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (279th and 129th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 11.7 GB 25 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C3
n/a
Nokia 8.3
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

