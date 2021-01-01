Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 1, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.