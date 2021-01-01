Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 955 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4045 mAh
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 173K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 346 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
477 nits
Realme 3 Pro +5%
503 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
Realme 3 Pro +1%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 820 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3
346
Realme 3 Pro +15%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
Realme 3 Pro +21%
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
173132
Realme 3 Pro +12%
193385
AnTuTu 8 Rating (279th and 235th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C3
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C3
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C3
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2019
Release date February 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 3 Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

