Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Realme 6 Pro

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (477 against 415 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 173K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C3 +15%
477 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
Realme 6 Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 820 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3
346
Realme 6 Pro +55%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1249
Realme 6 Pro +31%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
173132
Realme 6 Pro +56%
269673
AnTuTu 8 Results (279th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM realme UI 1.0 Realme UI
OS size 11.7 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C3
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C3
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C3
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date February 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Oppo Realme C3 and Realme 5
4. Oppo Realme C3 and Samsung Galaxy A01
5. Oppo Realme C3 and Realme 5i
6. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite
8. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Realme 5 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and X2 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish