Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Realme 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3
478 nits
Realme 7i
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C3 +1%
82.7%
Realme 7i
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3
347
Realme 7i +2%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3
1244
Realme 7i +1%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3
172472
Realme 7i +2%
176233
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (290th and 277th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2020 September 2020
Release date February 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7i is definitely a better buy.

