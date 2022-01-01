Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.