Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3 vs Realme C15 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C3 vs Realme C15

Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3
VS
Оппо Реалми C15
Oppo Realme C15

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 112K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (477 against 414 nits)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C3
vs
Realme C15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 88.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3 +15%
477 nits
Realme C15
414 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3
82.7%
Realme C15 +7%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3 +95%
346
Realme C15
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3 +26%
1249
Realme C15
992
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3 +54%
173132
Realme C15
112172

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2020 July 2020
Release date February 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C3. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C15.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (77.4%)
7 (22.6%)
Total votes: 31

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8A or Realme C3
2. Honor 10 Lite or Realme C3
3. A5 (2020) or Realme C3
4. Realme 6 Pro or Realme C3
5. Realme 5i or Realme C3
6. Redmi Note 8 or Realme C15
7. Redmi Note 9 or Realme C15
8. Redmi 9 or Realme C15
9. Realme 6i or Realme C15
10. Realme 5i or Realme C15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish